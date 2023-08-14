Mayor LaToya Cantrell's husband has died, city officials say

LaToya Cantrell, husband Jason and daughter RayAnn are seen in this undated photo released in 2021. Photo: Courtesy of Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's husband, Jason Cantrell, has died, city officials announced Monday.

Driving the news: The city did not release any more details, like Jason Cantrell's possible cause of death or age.

The Cantrells would have been married 24 years next month, according to the mayor's social media. They have a daughter, RayAnn.

What they're saying: "He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney," city spokesperson Gregory Joseph said in a statement.

"First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God's eternal peace."

What's next: Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

Officials asked for privacy for the Cantrell family during this time.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.