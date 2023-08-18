Counting Crows, Bookstore Romance Day and more things to do in New Orleans this weekend
LL Cool J may have canceled his show this weekend, but there's still plenty to do around New Orleans.
🌺 National Senior Citizens Day: In recognition of the holiday, NORD celebrates at the Joe W. Brown Recreation Center with a luau-themed event Friday. (Details)
🏰 "Disenchanted:" Rivertown Theater presents this fairy tale-inspired musical that isn't exactly about happily-ever-afters. Leave the littlest kids at home. (Details)
🪩 Shrek Rave: Sure, why not? Head to the House of Blues on Friday for this one. (Details)
🐦⬛ Counting Crows: The band's Banshee Season tour lands at the Saenger Theatre on Friday with Dashboard Confessional. (Details)
💗 Bookstore Romance Day: Blue Cypress Books celebrates Saturday with all-ages events during the day and a steamy story time in the evening. (Details)
🔥 Ed Mitchell's Barbeque: Head to Turkey and the Wolf on Sunday to meet the pitmaster and pick up a copy of his new cookbook, which was co-written with Dillard University's Zella Palmer. (Details)
🎵 3 Doors Down: Looking ahead, the band lands at Champions Square on Wednesday. (Details)
