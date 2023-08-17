Audubon CEO Ron Forman to retire

Ron Forman is the CEO of Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans. Photo: Courtesy of Audubon

Ron Forman, CEO of the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans, is retiring after 50 years with the organization, the organization announced Thursday.

Leaders say they will begin a national search for the next CEO before Forman steps down at the end of 2024.

Why it matters: Audubon Nature Institute operates several of the city's most popular attractions, including the aquarium, zoo, Audubon Park and Woldenberg Park along the Mississippi River.

The organization is a nonprofit and receives taxpayer-funding through millages on New Orleans homeowners.

What he's saying: "With his vision and leadership, Ron helped turn a once shameful animal ghetto into one of the top zoos in the country," said Willard Dumas, chairman of board of the Audubon Nature Institute.

Zoom out: Audubon's other properties include the insectarium, Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, Audubon Center for Research of Endangered Species, Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center and Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network.