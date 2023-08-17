Audubon CEO Ron Forman to retire
Ron Forman, CEO of the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans, is retiring after 50 years with the organization, the organization announced Thursday.
- Leaders say they will begin a national search for the next CEO before Forman steps down at the end of 2024.
Why it matters: Audubon Nature Institute operates several of the city's most popular attractions, including the aquarium, zoo, Audubon Park and Woldenberg Park along the Mississippi River.
- The organization is a nonprofit and receives taxpayer-funding through millages on New Orleans homeowners.
What he's saying: "With his vision and leadership, Ron helped turn a once shameful animal ghetto into one of the top zoos in the country," said Willard Dumas, chairman of board of the Audubon Nature Institute.
Zoom out: Audubon's other properties include the insectarium, Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, Audubon Center for Research of Endangered Species, Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center and Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network.
- Earlier this year, Audubon unveiled its $34 million renovation to the aquarium that moved the insectarium into the same building.
- Now Audubon is focusing on a $30 million project called Riverfront for All. If approved, it would convert the Governor Nicholls and Esplanade Avenue wharves into open-air spaces that can host community events.
