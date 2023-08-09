28 mins ago - Politics
Jeff Landry, Shawn Wilson qualify in Louisiana governor's race
Candidates continue to qualify for dozens of elections this fall, including several vying to be Louisiana's next governor.
- Attorney general Jeff Landry, state treasurer John Schroder, ex-transportation secretary Shawn Wilson and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt (R-Slidell) are among those who have officially joined the race to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term limited and will leave office in January 2024.
What's next: Candidates have until 4:30pm Thursday to file paperwork with the state if they plan to run.
- Louisianans head to the polls Oct. 14 for the primaries and Nov. 18 for the general election.
