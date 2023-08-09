Jeff Landry, Shawn Wilson qualify in Louisiana governor's race

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Candidates continue to qualify for dozens of elections this fall, including several vying to be Louisiana's next governor.

Attorney general Jeff Landry, state treasurer John Schroder, ex-transportation secretary Shawn Wilson and state Sen. Sharon Hewitt (R-Slidell) are among those who have officially joined the race to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term limited and will leave office in January 2024.

What's next: Candidates have until 4:30pm Thursday to file paperwork with the state if they plan to run.

Louisianans head to the polls Oct. 14 for the primaries and Nov. 18 for the general election.

Related: Louisiana unveils 2023 "I voted" sticker