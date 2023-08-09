Louisiana unveils 2023 "I voted" sticker by artist Becky Fos
Louisiana voters will get a new, colorful "I voted" sticker after casting their ballots this fall.
Driving the news: Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana's secretary of state, this week unveiled the 2023 sticker by Jefferson Parish artist Becky Fos. The art is named "Confidence," which riffs on the state flag of a mother pelican feeding her three babies.
Worth noting: The fact that Fos also painted last year's sticker, a colorful depiction of the state Capitol, raised questions in the artist community.
- "The level of exposure and the number of eyeballs on those stickers statewide could provide a real opportunity for another artist," Jason Andreasen, president and CEO at Baton Rouge Gallery-Center for Contemporary Art, told The Advocate.
- Fos says she will not paint next year's sticker to give other artists a chance, per BRProud.com.
By the numbers: Louisiana will print 3.5 million stickers for this year's elections at a cost of about $27,000, says Kaylee Trisler, a spokesperson for Ardoin's office.
- Fos volunteered her services for the 2023 sticker and was not paid, Trisler added.
What's next: Louisianans head to the polls Oct. 14 for the primaries and Nov. 18 for the general election.
- Candidates formally entered the races Tuesday.
