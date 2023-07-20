Sniffspot brings Airbnb-style dog parks to New Orleans

Oscar the dog plays in a Sniffspot yard in Algiers Point. Photo courtesy of Luke Johnson.

A trendy new app lets you rent backyards where your dog can exercise and play in privacy, writes Axios' Jen Ashley and Alissa Widman Neese.

Driving the news: Sniffspot, dubbed the "Airbnb for dogs," launched in Seattle in 2018 and has since expanded across the country.

Listings include fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade features and seating options.

Amenities offered: Toys, pools, ponds, trails, fire pits and beverages for humans — and even optional extra dogs for play.

Zoom in: Almost 40 yards are available to rent in metro New Orleans, with most hourly rates falling within the $5-$20 range.

The "Nola sniffspot" in the Carrollton area is the most popular with 401 reviews. It is fully fenced and has dog toys, agility equipment and chairs for the humans.

The "Algiers Point Dog Park" is another top spot. It's fully fenced and has dog treats, an agility obstacle course and a splash pool.

How it works: Just like Airbnb, you can search listings by location, and narrow down your options based on amenities like fencing, field space and whether other dogs or humans can be seen or heard nearby.

Zoom out: Sniffspot isn't the only Airbnb-style app in New Orleans.

Swimply lets you rent backyard pools by the hour.

There are 17 listed in New Orleans metro.

Worth noting: Sniffspot says some of its hosts make more than $3,000 a month.