Luzianne Tea expands product line and gets a makeover
Luzianne Tea, an iced tea staple in south Louisiana homes, is expanding its product line and getting a makeover.
Why it matters: Luzianne was founded in New Orleans in 1902, and we love homegrown businesses.
- It's owned by Reily Foods Co., which also owns Blue Plate Mayonnaise, French Market Coffee, CDM and more.
Context: Luzianne started as a coffee company and introduced its iced tea blend in 1932.
- For years, the company has focused on cold tea — black, green and hibiscus, plus ready-to-drink bottles.
- The company's bagged, black iced tea remains its most popular product, Luzianne Tea spokesperson Courtney M. Cola tells Axios.
Driving the news: Luzianne is now entering the hot tea market.
- Luzianne has launched three "Southern Blends" flavors that are meant to be enjoyed hot: Honeyed Peach, Mint & Rose Blossom and Watermelon & Honey.
- "Over time, we’ve observed consumer preferences moving toward hot tea occasions, as functional and balanced beverages have become a more popular aspect of wellness lifestyles," Cola says.
Meanwhile, Luzianne has rebranded and is going with a "modern take on a legacy brandmark."
- The logo now includes the word "Tea," and "Luzianne" has been changed to all capital letters. Plus, the font has changed.
- The rebranding was done with Relevant Studios, Reily's in-house agency, and TILT agency in Baton Rouge.
- The goal is to remind consumers of nostalgia, Cola says: a reminder of sitting around the dinner table at Granny’s house or relaxing times with old friends.
Worth noting: Reily also rebranded Blue Plate Mayo this year and changed the logo to one inspired by vintage Willow Ware plates from the 1930s and 1940s.
- The logo now leans heavily on the company's Louisiana roots and incorporates a flying pelican, magnolias and a paddlewheel in the water.
- The company kept the blue and yellow color scheme that was used for years on the previous label.
What's next: Will more of Reily's brands get a makeover? Cola says there's "nothing to share yet," but we'll be watching.
