Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Luzianne Tea, an iced tea staple in south Louisiana homes, is expanding its product line and getting a makeover.

Why it matters: Luzianne was founded in New Orleans in 1902, and we love homegrown businesses.

It's owned by Reily Foods Co., which also owns Blue Plate Mayonnaise, French Market Coffee, CDM and more.

Context: Luzianne started as a coffee company and introduced its iced tea blend in 1932.

For years, the company has focused on cold tea — black, green and hibiscus, plus ready-to-drink bottles.

The company's bagged, black iced tea remains its most popular product, Luzianne Tea spokesperson Courtney M. Cola tells Axios.

Driving the news: Luzianne is now entering the hot tea market.

Luzianne has launched three "Southern Blends" flavors that are meant to be enjoyed hot: Honeyed Peach, Mint & Rose Blossom and Watermelon & Honey.

"Over time, we’ve observed consumer preferences moving toward hot tea occasions, as functional and balanced beverages have become a more popular aspect of wellness lifestyles," Cola says.

Meanwhile, Luzianne has rebranded and is going with a "modern take on a legacy brandmark."

The logo now includes the word "Tea," and "Luzianne" has been changed to all capital letters. Plus, the font has changed.

The rebranding was done with Relevant Studios, Reily's in-house agency, and TILT agency in Baton Rouge.

The goal is to remind consumers of nostalgia, Cola says: a reminder of sitting around the dinner table at Granny’s house or relaxing times with old friends.

Worth noting: Reily also rebranded Blue Plate Mayo this year and changed the logo to one inspired by vintage Willow Ware plates from the 1930s and 1940s.

The logo now leans heavily on the company's Louisiana roots and incorporates a flying pelican, magnolias and a paddlewheel in the water.

The company kept the blue and yellow color scheme that was used for years on the previous label.

What's next: Will more of Reily's brands get a makeover? Cola says there's "nothing to share yet," but we'll be watching.