Blue Plate mayo has a new look, as seen on the shelves of a New Orleans grocery store on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Blue Plate Mayonnaise has a new look. The logo on jars now leans heavily on the company's Louisiana roots and incorporates a flying pelican, magnolias and a paddlewheel in the water.

The company kept the blue and yellow color scheme.

Why it matters: Blue Plate started in New Orleans in 1927 and was one of the first commercially prepared mayonnaise brands in the country, according to the company.

Its factory in Mid-City is now home to Blue Plate Lofts and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Catch up quick: Reily Foods Company bought Blue Plate in 1974. The Louisiana-based company also owns Luzianne, Swans Down Cake Flour, CDM Coffee, French Market Coffee and more.

What do you think of the new logo? Love it? Hate it? Don’t care because you are a Duke’s fan?