Owner of popular New Orleans deli "banged up" after being pistol-whipped during carjacking
Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was "banged up" after being carjacked and pistol-whipped on Magazine Street overnight, according to his Instagram account and New Orleans police.
Driving the news: Stein, 50, was carjacked around 12:50am after leaving Stein's Deli at 2207 Magazine Street, according to preliminary information from police.
- He got in his Toyota 4Runner when four unidentified men pulled alongside him, pulled out a gun and demanded he get out of his vehicle, police say.
- He got out, police said, and one of the men hit him in the head with a gun and drove off in his vehicle.
Of note: Stein is a fixture in New Orleans and was introduced to a national audience this year when he got a makeover on the current season of Netflix's "Queer Eye."
What's next: Stein is "OK but a little banged up," according to his Instagram account, which posted a bloody photo of him Thursday in a hospital bed.
- He returned to work for the Thursday lunch service, WWL reports.
- Police are looking for the stolen light blue 4Runner, which has the Louisiana license plate #260CDN.
