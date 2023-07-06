48 mins ago - News

Owner of popular New Orleans deli "banged up" after being pistol-whipped during carjacking

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows Dan Stein and hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness on the set of "Queer Eye" in New Orleans

Dan Stein, right, gets a makeover from hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness in the current season of "Queer Eye." Photo: Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix.

Dan Stein, owner of Stein's Deli, was "banged up" after being carjacked and pistol-whipped on Magazine Street overnight, according to his Instagram account and New Orleans police.

Driving the news: Stein, 50, was carjacked around 12:50am after leaving Stein's Deli at 2207 Magazine Street, according to preliminary information from police.

  • He got in his Toyota 4Runner when four unidentified men pulled alongside him, pulled out a gun and demanded he get out of his vehicle, police say.
  • He got out, police said, and one of the men hit him in the head with a gun and drove off in his vehicle.

Of note: Stein is a fixture in New Orleans and was introduced to a national audience this year when he got a makeover on the current season of Netflix's "Queer Eye."

What's next: Stein is "OK but a little banged up," according to his Instagram account, which posted a bloody photo of him Thursday in a hospital bed.

  • He returned to work for the Thursday lunch service, WWL reports.
  • Police are looking for the stolen light blue 4Runner, which has the Louisiana license plate #260CDN.
