July 4th celebrations in New Orleans metro: Fireworks shows and other events

City Park is hosting a free fireworks show Monday night at the Peristyle. Photo courtesy of Kathy Anderson.

Several public fireworks shows are planned in metro New Orleans for the July 4th holiday weekend.

Driving the news: Parishes and tourism groups pay for large public fireworks shows every year, and leaders say this is the safest way to celebrate.

Be smart: It's illegal for residents to shoot fireworks in Orleans Parish and most of Jefferson Parish.

Officials are warning of fire threats from at-home fireworks due to drought conditions and the extreme heat.

What's happening: Here are the Independence Day celebrations around the metro area.

Sparks in the Park (Saturday, July 1)

Bogue Falaya Park in Covington from 5:30pm to 9pm

The free festival has fireworks, food vendors, patriotic tunes from the Covington Concert Band and a hot-dog eating contest.

Lawn chairs, blankets and picnics are encouraged.

Happy 3rd of July (Monday, July 3)

Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn in City Park from 6pm to 9:15pm

Robin Barnes, the songbird of New Orleans, will sing the national anthem at 7:15pm followed by a patriotic program from the Marine Forces Reserve Band.

Fireworks are at 9pm from the top of the Peristyle.

Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland will be open from 3pm to 9pm.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Hamburgers, hot dogs, beer, daiquiris, water and wine will be for sale.

Uncle Sam Jam (Monday, July 3)

Lafreniere Park in Metairie from 2pm to 10pm

This free festival features big musical acts, food and a large fireworks show. No outside food or drinks are allowed.

Headliners: Bret Michaels, Starship, The Topcats, Orleans, Amanda Shaw, The Mixed Nuts and the Marine Forces Reserve Brass Band.

There's a Lucky Dog hot dog eating contest this year.

Free parking is available at the Shrine on Airline with shuttle service. Regular parking is $10. The $50 VIP passes, which include upgraded parking and bathrooms, were sold out as of Thursday.

Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center from 5pm to 10pm

This free festival in Chalmette has live music, food vendors and a 9:15pm fireworks show.

Go 4th on the River (Tuesday, July 4)

9pm in downtown New Orleans along the riverfront

The fireworks are visible from the Hilton New Orleans Riverside to Crescent Park in Bywater to Algiers Point on the West Bank.

CNN plans to broadcast part of the fireworks show nationally.

The General Roy S. Kelly fireboat from the Port of New Orleans will do its patriotic water show at 7pm followed by the fireworks, which will be launched from dueling barges on the river.

4th of July party at Vue Orleans

Vue Orleans, the new venue at the top of the Four Seasons, is having a viewing party on July 4. Vue Orleans has an outdoor observation deck that overlooks the Mississippi River and the Go 4th on the River show.

Tickets were sold out as of Friday.

July 4th Mississippi River cruises

The Steamboat Natchez is doing 4th of July picnic on its lunch cruise with a jazz band. (details)

is doing 4th of July picnic on its lunch cruise with a jazz band. (details) The Creole Queen is doing a fireworks cruise July 4 with dinner and live music. (details)