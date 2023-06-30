10 Black-owned restaurants in downtown New Orleans

Legendary bartender Chris Hannah pours a cocktail behind the bar at Jewel of the South in the French Quarter. Photo: Courtesy of Denny Culbert

New Orleans’ deep culinary history has been shaped by Black chefs and kitchen staffers since its very beginnings.

Why it matters: That history has not always been kind, but in today’s New Orleans, you can find Black-owned restaurants, bars and coffee shops across every neighborhood.

The guide: With the return of Essence Fest to New Orleans, we rounded up a list of Black-run establishments for those who are looking to support Black businesses while attending the massive, weekendlong event.

We focused this list on downtown spots to make it easy to stay close to the fest.

New Orleans loves its neighborhoods, but we defined “downtown” as between Esplanade Avenue and Calliope Street, and between the river and I-10.

1200 Poydras St., Suite 102.

A downtown outpost for the legendary restaurant known for its fried catfish.

1301 Gravier St.

Breakfast, brunch and lunch from the family that brought you Dooky Chase’s.

Chef Nina Compton runs Compere Lapin with her husband, Larry Miller. Photo: Courtesy of Compere Lapin

535 Tchoupitoulas St.

Caribbean food with a touch of New Orleans from celebrity chef Nina Compton.

1500 Esplanade Ave.

Creole classics in a family-owned neighborhood joint.

Cafe Sbisa opened in 1899 and is the third-oldest fine-dining restaurant in the French Quarter, the owners say. Photo: Courtesy of Cafe Sbisa

1011 Decatur St.

Creole cooking in the French Quarter from chef Alfred Singleton, who started as a prep cook and now runs the kitchen as co-owner.

1026 St. Louis St.

Home to renowned bartender Chris Hannah and his classic and creative cocktails.

412 Girod St.

French flavors in the Warehouse District from a family with deep New Orleans history.

301 Basin St.

Coffee, pastries and sandwiches on the edge of the Quarter.

1212 Royal St.

Tuck into dishes with roots in Gambia and Cameroon.

Fritai makes Haitian dishes and specialty drinks at its Basin Street location. Photo: Courtesy of Fritai

1535 Basin St.

Haitian cuisine from chef Charly Pierre.

Go deeper: If you’re open to extending your geographical boundaries, there are additional lists of Black-owned businesses you can check out.