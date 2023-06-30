2 hours ago - Food and Drink
10 Black-owned restaurants in downtown New Orleans
New Orleans’ deep culinary history has been shaped by Black chefs and kitchen staffers since its very beginnings.
Why it matters: That history has not always been kind, but in today’s New Orleans, you can find Black-owned restaurants, bars and coffee shops across every neighborhood.
The guide: With the return of Essence Fest to New Orleans, we rounded up a list of Black-run establishments for those who are looking to support Black businesses while attending the massive, weekendlong event.
- We focused this list on downtown spots to make it easy to stay close to the fest.
- New Orleans loves its neighborhoods, but we defined “downtown” as between Esplanade Avenue and Calliope Street, and between the river and I-10.
Barrow’s
- 1200 Poydras St., Suite 102.
- A downtown outpost for the legendary restaurant known for its fried catfish.
Chapter IV
- 1301 Gravier St.
- Breakfast, brunch and lunch from the family that brought you Dooky Chase’s.
Compere Lapin
- 535 Tchoupitoulas St.
- Caribbean food with a touch of New Orleans from celebrity chef Nina Compton.
Li’l Dizzy’s
- 1500 Esplanade Ave.
- Creole classics in a family-owned neighborhood joint.
Cafe Sbisa
- 1011 Decatur St.
- Creole cooking in the French Quarter from chef Alfred Singleton, who started as a prep cook and now runs the kitchen as co-owner.
Jewel of the South
- 1026 St. Louis St.
- Home to renowned bartender Chris Hannah and his classic and creative cocktails.
Vyoone’s
- 412 Girod St.
- French flavors in the Warehouse District from a family with deep New Orleans history.
Backatown Coffee Parlour
- 301 Basin St.
- Coffee, pastries and sandwiches on the edge of the Quarter.
Bennachin
- 1212 Royal St.
- Tuck into dishes with roots in Gambia and Cameroon.
Fritai
- 1535 Basin St.
- Haitian cuisine from chef Charly Pierre.
Go deeper: If you’re open to extending your geographical boundaries, there are additional lists of Black-owned businesses you can check out.
- Or join the Where Black NOLA Eats Facebook page for more recommendations.
