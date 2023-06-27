1 hour ago - Sports

LSU to celebrate baseball championship with public party, fireworks

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a sea lion holding an LSU sign in the habitat at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans

Audubon celebrated LSU's national championship Tuesday with animal-friendly Jell-O shots for the sea lions. Photo courtesy of Audubon Institute

LSU baseball nabbed the national championship, and you better believe they're going to do it up in style.

What's happening: The university is hosting a free celebration Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium, ending in a fireworks show.

  • Gates open at 6:30pm and festivities start at 7:30pm.
  • Admission is free, and food and drinks will be for sale.
  • The national championship trophy will be presented, and Coach Jay Johnson will talk (full schedule).

Separately, Audubon Zoo got a jumpstart on the party.

  • Sea lions Roux and Zoey were treated to animal-friendly versions of the famous Jell-O shots in Omaha (video).
  • "The sea lions at Audubon Zoo are super excited about the LSU Tigers' big win in the College World Series," zoo officials said.
  • LSU fans bought more than 68,000 shots during Rocco's annual Jell-O shot challenge, stealing the informal title from Ole Miss and setting a Guinness record.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more