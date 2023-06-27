1 hour ago - Sports
LSU to celebrate baseball championship with public party, fireworks
LSU baseball nabbed the national championship, and you better believe they're going to do it up in style.
What's happening: The university is hosting a free celebration Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium, ending in a fireworks show.
- Gates open at 6:30pm and festivities start at 7:30pm.
- Admission is free, and food and drinks will be for sale.
- The national championship trophy will be presented, and Coach Jay Johnson will talk (full schedule).
Separately, Audubon Zoo got a jumpstart on the party.
- Sea lions Roux and Zoey were treated to animal-friendly versions of the famous Jell-O shots in Omaha (video).
- "The sea lions at Audubon Zoo are super excited about the LSU Tigers' big win in the College World Series," zoo officials said.
- LSU fans bought more than 68,000 shots during Rocco's annual Jell-O shot challenge, stealing the informal title from Ole Miss and setting a Guinness record.
