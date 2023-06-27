Share on email (opens in new window)

Audubon celebrated LSU's national championship Tuesday with animal-friendly Jell-O shots for the sea lions. Photo courtesy of Audubon Institute

LSU baseball nabbed the national championship, and you better believe they're going to do it up in style.

What's happening: The university is hosting a free celebration Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium, ending in a fireworks show.

Gates open at 6:30pm and festivities start at 7:30pm.

Admission is free, and food and drinks will be for sale.

The national championship trophy will be presented, and Coach Jay Johnson will talk (full schedule).

Separately, Audubon Zoo got a jumpstart on the party.