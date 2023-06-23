Cade Beloso (left) and Tre' Morgan went to high schools less than 20 miles apart in New Orleans. Photo: Sierra Beaulieu/Courtesy of LSU

People everywhere are catching LSU baseball fever, after the Tigers' remarkable, fireballing, heart-stopping, hootin'-n-hollerin', Jell-O-shot-downing run to the College World Series championship series.

Zoom in: They can thank New Orleans for a lot of this fun. A handful of players from southeast Louisiana have played an outsized role in the Tigers' success.

State of play: The Tigers, after upending No. 1 Wake Forest with two dramatic wins Wednesday and Thursday, now take on Florida for the title.

The best-of-three championship series begins Saturday at 6pm CST. Game 2 is at 2pm Sunday. And Game 3, if necessary, will be at 6pm Monday.

Here's a look at the players from the New Orleans area who've helped get them here.

LSU's Tre' Morgan, a New Orleans native and Brother Martin High School graduate, celebrates a play during the semifinal game against Wake Forest. Photo: Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Tre' Morgan, a junior first baseman from Brother Martin High School, saved the Tigers' season with an incredible defensive play to cut down a Wake Forest runner at the plate in the eighth inning Thursday. The play kept the game scoreless, and it stayed that way until the 11th-inning heroics of Tommy White.

Morgan learned to play on a small field in Milne Playground, according to the Advocate.

Will Hellmers has something to say before the Wake Forest game Thursday. Photo: Jacob Reeder/Courtesy of LSU

Will Hellmers, a junior pitcher from Jesuit High School, hasn't pitched in the CWS but he's been there to fire people up.

Brayden Jobert. Photo: Jacob Reeder/Courtesy of LSU

Brayden Jobert, a junior outfielder from Slidell, went 3 for 4 in the opening CWS game against Tennessee.

Gavin Dugas makes a play on a ball in the first inning against Wake Forest Thursday night. Photo: Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Gavin Dugas, a fifth-year second-baseman from Houma, hit the Tigers’ first home run of the CWS.

Cade Beloso celebrates a home run in a critical moment against Wake Forest last Wednesday. Photo: Jacob Reeder/Courtesy of LSU

Cade Beloso, a graduate student from John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge, smashed a three-run homer to be the hero of the first win-or-go-home game against Wake Forest.

The bottom line: Are they having any fun yet? Yes, yes they are.