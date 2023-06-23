3 hours ago - Sports

In photos: LSU is having a ball at the College World Series

Michael Graff
Cade Beloso and Tre' Morgan cross their arms and pose

Cade Beloso (left) and Tre' Morgan went to high schools less than 20 miles apart in New Orleans. Photo: Sierra Beaulieu/Courtesy of LSU

People everywhere are catching LSU baseball fever, after the Tigers' remarkable, fireballing, heart-stopping, hootin'-n-hollerin', Jell-O-shot-downing run to the College World Series championship series.

Zoom in: They can thank New Orleans for a lot of this fun. A handful of players from southeast Louisiana have played an outsized role in the Tigers' success.

State of play: The Tigers, after upending No. 1 Wake Forest with two dramatic wins Wednesday and Thursday, now take on Florida for the title.

Here's a look at the players from the New Orleans area who've helped get them here.

Louisiana State baseball player Tre Morgan, wearing a purple jersey, celebrates a good play in the college World Series
LSU's Tre' Morgan, a New Orleans native and Brother Martin High School graduate, celebrates a play during the semifinal game against Wake Forest. Photo: Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Tre' Morgan, a junior first baseman from Brother Martin High School, saved the Tigers' season with an incredible defensive play to cut down a Wake Forest runner at the plate in the eighth inning Thursday. The play kept the game scoreless, and it stayed that way until the 11th-inning heroics of Tommy White.

  • Morgan learned to play on a small field in Milne Playground, according to the Advocate.
LSU pitcher Will Hellmer wearing purple and firing up his team
Will Hellmers has something to say before the Wake Forest game Thursday. Photo: Jacob Reeder/Courtesy of LSU

Will Hellmers, a junior pitcher from Jesuit High School, hasn't pitched in the CWS but he's been there to fire people up.

Brayden Jobert. Photo: Jacob Reeder/Courtesy of LSU

Brayden Jobert, a junior outfielder from Slidell, went 3 for 4 in the opening CWS game against Tennessee.

LSU infielder Gavin Dugas in a purple No. 8 jersey avoids a slide by a Wake Forest player
Gavin Dugas makes a play on a ball in the first inning against Wake Forest Thursday night. Photo: Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Gavin Dugas, a fifth-year second-baseman from Houma, hit the Tigers’ first home run of the CWS.

Cade Beloso in a yellow LSU jersey raises his hand after a home run
Cade Beloso celebrates a home run in a critical moment against Wake Forest last Wednesday. Photo: Jacob Reeder/Courtesy of LSU

Cade Beloso, a graduate student from John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge, smashed a three-run homer to be the hero of the first win-or-go-home game against Wake Forest.

The bottom line: Are they having any fun yet? Yes, yes they are.

LSU players jump in yellow jerseys after winning a game against Wake Forest
Photo: Sierra Beaulieu/Courtesy of LSU
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more