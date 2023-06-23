In photos: LSU is having a ball at the College World Series
People everywhere are catching LSU baseball fever, after the Tigers' remarkable, fireballing, heart-stopping, hootin'-n-hollerin', Jell-O-shot-downing run to the College World Series championship series.
Zoom in: They can thank New Orleans for a lot of this fun. A handful of players from southeast Louisiana have played an outsized role in the Tigers' success.
State of play: The Tigers, after upending No. 1 Wake Forest with two dramatic wins Wednesday and Thursday, now take on Florida for the title.
- The best-of-three championship series begins Saturday at 6pm CST. Game 2 is at 2pm Sunday. And Game 3, if necessary, will be at 6pm Monday.
Here's a look at the players from the New Orleans area who've helped get them here.
Tre' Morgan, a junior first baseman from Brother Martin High School, saved the Tigers' season with an incredible defensive play to cut down a Wake Forest runner at the plate in the eighth inning Thursday. The play kept the game scoreless, and it stayed that way until the 11th-inning heroics of Tommy White.
- Morgan learned to play on a small field in Milne Playground, according to the Advocate.
Will Hellmers, a junior pitcher from Jesuit High School, hasn't pitched in the CWS but he's been there to fire people up.
Brayden Jobert, a junior outfielder from Slidell, went 3 for 4 in the opening CWS game against Tennessee.
Gavin Dugas, a fifth-year second-baseman from Houma, hit the Tigers’ first home run of the CWS.
Cade Beloso, a graduate student from John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge, smashed a three-run homer to be the hero of the first win-or-go-home game against Wake Forest.
The bottom line: Are they having any fun yet? Yes, yes they are.
