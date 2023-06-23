1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Where to get pralines in New Orleans on National Pralines Day

Carlie Kollath Wells

Photo: Sara Essex/Aunt Sally's Creole Pralines

If you're in New Orleans, you should know June 24 is National Pralines Day.

Around town: Aunt Sally's Creole Pralines will be sampling the confections all day at their French Quarter store on Decatur Street.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more