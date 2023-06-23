1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Where to get pralines in New Orleans on National Pralines Day
If you're in New Orleans, you should know June 24 is National Pralines Day.
Around town: Aunt Sally's Creole Pralines will be sampling the confections all day at their French Quarter store on Decatur Street.
- NolaFlavaPralines, a homemade praline maker is planning its biggest annual sale.
- Leah's Pralines, which opened in 1944 and now is in its third generation of family ownership, is still buzzing after a visit from Mo Rocca.
- Loretta's Authentic Pralines, founded by the late Loretta Harrison, the first Black woman to own a praline shop, remains thriving with two locations.
