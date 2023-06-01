A "new age" steakhouse will open on St. Charles Avenue this July.

What to expect: Gaia Steakhouse's atmosphere will be over-the-top with 24-karat gold atop steaks cut table-side, luxe finishes and "world-class" DJs.

Vibe: "I call it a new age steakhouse because it is not a classic steakhouse," restaurateur Murat Nalcioglu told Nola.com | The Times-Picayune. "It's a fine dining steakhouse, with a touch of a lounge."

Eater Nola, however, calls it "a 'new age' steakhouse nobody asked for" in its Wednesday newsletter.

Rendering of Gaia's dining room. Rendering courtesy Gaia

Cost: While the steaks won't be $1,500 or more like the other Salt Bae-famous steakhouses Nalcioglu has managed in Vegas and Dallas, they'll still put a dent in your wallet somewhere between $300 and $400, he told the newspaper.

Dress code: Gaia's website includes a list of what you can't wear at its establishment, including sweatpants, sweatshirts, running sneakers and flip-flops. For women, it adds "no dress or shorts shorter than mid-thigh and no low-cut revealing tops."

Nalcioglu tells Axios that as he's learned more about New Orleans, he'll probably loosen the dress code to include more casual attire.

"I'm still learning the system, the style, how the city functions, what people like, what people don't like," he says. "It's going to take me a few months."

"Let's wait to open our doors, and I'll let everyone see what is going to make Gaia different versus me trying to explain how Gaia is going to be."

Nalcioglu says he's aiming for a mid-July opening.

Location: 1820 St Charles Ave., Ste. 120. Gaia takes over the former Melting Pot space.

Here's a closer look around

Rendering courtesy Gaia

Rendering courtesy Gaia