5 things to do this weekend in New Orleans
🛶 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo is a musical and artistic takeover of Bayou St. John today, Saturday and Sunday.
- Expect a mix of homemade and truly seaworthy watercraft as you enjoy music from the Yonder Mountain String Band, Boyfriend, Juvenile, Reverend Horton Heat and a ton of local brass bands and comedians.
- Reminder — this festival requires tickets for land and water activities.
🏛️ Happy birthday, Gallier Hall! The city's first City Hall celebrates 170 years on Saturday with free tours of the building from 10am to 5pm.
📚 The Jefferson Parish Library kicks off its Library of Things from 10am to 2pm Saturday at the Terrytown branch (608 Heritage Ave.).
- The free event has live music, food trucks, story time, crafts and food demonstrations.
- The Library of Things is a collection of objects — a seafood boiling pot, sewing machine, stand mixer, turntable, guitars and more — that patrons can check out.
🎭 The NOLA Project has outdoor showings of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at NOMA's Besthoff Sculpture Garden.
🍍 It's the last weekend for "The SpongeBob Musical" at Rivertown Theaters.
