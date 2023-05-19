Share on email (opens in new window)

Grab your floaties and head to Bayou Boogaloo this weekend. Photo: Courtesy of Bayou Boogaloo

🛶 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo is a musical and artistic takeover of Bayou St. John today, Saturday and Sunday.

Expect a mix of homemade and truly seaworthy watercraft as you enjoy music from the Yonder Mountain String Band, Boyfriend, Juvenile, Reverend Horton Heat and a ton of local brass bands and comedians.

Reminder — this festival requires tickets for land and water activities.

🏛️ Happy birthday, Gallier Hall! The city's first City Hall celebrates 170 years on Saturday with free tours of the building from 10am to 5pm.

📚 The Jefferson Parish Library kicks off its Library of Things from 10am to 2pm Saturday at the Terrytown branch (608 Heritage Ave.).

The free event has live music, food trucks, story time, crafts and food demonstrations.

The Library of Things is a collection of objects — a seafood boiling pot, sewing machine, stand mixer, turntable, guitars and more — that patrons can check out.

🎭 The NOLA Project has outdoor showings of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at NOMA's Besthoff Sculpture Garden.

🍍 It's the last weekend for "The SpongeBob Musical" at Rivertown Theaters.

