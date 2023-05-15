The WWOZ station has broadcast from the French Market since Hurricane Katrina. Photo: Claire Bangser/AFP via Getty Images

The Jazz & Heritage Foundation board won't purchase a St. Charles Avenue building as a new home for radio station WWOZ.

Why it matters: The decision, made last week, means the beloved New Orleans radio station still needs a new headquarters as it faces a fall deadline to leave its French Market studio.

The French Quarter building requires extensive renovations, due to begin later this year.

Catch up quick: The Jazz & Heritage Foundation, which owns WWOZ, is considering new permanent homes for the radio station. The favorite appeared to be a $2.375 million property in the CBD on St. Charles Avenue.

At the foundation’s April 27 gala, board member Irma Thomas mentioned the St. Charles property, calling it “our future home.”

"It’s time that WWOZ have a permanent home so we have somewhere to go and brag about our culture," Thomas said.

What we’re watching: It’s not yet clear where WWOZ will land. Jazz & Heritage Foundation board president David Francis declined to provide details on a timeline for that decision.