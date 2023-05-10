Share on email (opens in new window)

Osteria Lupo opened on Magazine Street across from La Boulangerie. Photo: Katherine Kimball/Courtesy of Osteria Lupo

Osteria Lupo, the highly anticipated new restaurant from the team behind Costera, is now open on Magazine Street in New Orleans.

In the kitchen: Chef Brian Burns is at the helm. His resume boasts stints at places like the Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon and Château Cordeillan-Bages in France, as well as closer-to-home names like Herbsaint and Peche.

A rack of lamb is ready to eat at Osteria Lupo. Photo by Katherine Kimball for Osteria Lupo

What’s cooking: The menu focuses on all things northern Italy, and there’s a wood-fired oven at the restaurant’s center.

Antipasti, designed for sharing, include black truffle arancini and red snapper crudo.

Pizzas come topped with clam and broccoli rabe, mushroom with garlic confit and crispy leeks, and Fior de Latte mozzarella.

Housemade pastas highlight ingredients like Louisiana blue crab and Maine lobster.

Get a table: Osteria Lupo is located at 4609 Magazine St., and reservations can be made online.