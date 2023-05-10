28 mins ago - Food and Drink

Osteria Lupo brings northern Italy to Magazine Street

Chelsea Brasted

Osteria Lupo opened on Magazine Street across from La Boulangerie. Photo: Katherine Kimball/Courtesy of Osteria Lupo

Osteria Lupo, the highly anticipated new restaurant from the team behind Costera, is now open on Magazine Street in New Orleans.

In the kitchen: Chef Brian Burns is at the helm. His resume boasts stints at places like the Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon and Château Cordeillan-Bages in France, as well as closer-to-home names like Herbsaint and Peche.

A rack of lamb and a potato dish sit on a dark tabletop against a black background.
A rack of lamb is ready to eat at Osteria Lupo. Photo by Katherine Kimball for Osteria Lupo

What’s cooking: The menu focuses on all things northern Italy, and there’s a wood-fired oven at the restaurant’s center.

  • Antipasti, designed for sharing, include black truffle arancini and red snapper crudo.
  • Pizzas come topped with clam and broccoli rabe, mushroom with garlic confit and crispy leeks, and Fior de Latte mozzarella.
  • Housemade pastas highlight ingredients like Louisiana blue crab and Maine lobster.

Get a table: Osteria Lupo is located at 4609 Magazine St., and reservations can be made online.

A view of the bar inside Osteria Lupo. The walls and bar back are a deep blue, and bronze pendant lights hang from the ceiling. Tall bar chairs await customers.
The bar awaits customers at Osteria Lupo. Photo by Katherine Kimball for Osteria Lupo
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more