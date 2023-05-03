See renderings of the proposed $160M Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience museum

A rendering of the proposed Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience. Image: Courtesy of the Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience

Developers are eyeing the construction of a 120,000-square-foot, $160 million museum dedicated to Louisiana’s music heritage, slated for a parcel of land across from the Warehouse District edge of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Driving the news: Project leaders for the Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience are requesting $75 million in capital outlay funds from the state legislature, which would be paid over four years.

A rendering of a performance space within the proposed Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience. Image: Courtesy of the Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience

Looking ahead: If things go according to plan, a capital campaign for another $40 million would begin this summer, and the rest would come through tax increment financing, developer and board chair Chris Beary tells Axios.

The project timeline has architecture work beginning this fall.

Curation would begin in 2024, and exhibit creation through 2025 and 2026.

The museum is tentatively planned to open in 2027.

A rendering of an entrance space within the proposed Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience. Image: Courtesy of the Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience

Zoom in: An economic survey produced by consultants contracted by developers indicate the museum would attract 712,000 visitors annually.

Those visitors would help in producing $45 million in sales per year, according to developers.

The museum would also employ 234 full-time employees with an average salary of $60,000.

The advisory board of over two dozen people includes music journalists, musicians, researchers and other industry notables.