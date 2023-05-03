See renderings of the proposed $160M Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience museum
Developers are eyeing the construction of a 120,000-square-foot, $160 million museum dedicated to Louisiana’s music heritage, slated for a parcel of land across from the Warehouse District edge of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Driving the news: Project leaders for the Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience are requesting $75 million in capital outlay funds from the state legislature, which would be paid over four years.
Looking ahead: If things go according to plan, a capital campaign for another $40 million would begin this summer, and the rest would come through tax increment financing, developer and board chair Chris Beary tells Axios.
- The project timeline has architecture work beginning this fall.
- Curation would begin in 2024, and exhibit creation through 2025 and 2026.
- The museum is tentatively planned to open in 2027.
Zoom in: An economic survey produced by consultants contracted by developers indicate the museum would attract 712,000 visitors annually.
- Those visitors would help in producing $45 million in sales per year, according to developers.
- The museum would also employ 234 full-time employees with an average salary of $60,000.
- The advisory board of over two dozen people includes music journalists, musicians, researchers and other industry notables.
