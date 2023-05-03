Louisiana releases scores for every water system in the state
More than 65% of Louisiana’s water systems earned A or B grades from the state health department this year, with 15% receiving D or F grades.
Driving the news: The Louisiana Department of Health released its final water system grades on Tuesday, and Louisianans can quickly search its website to find how their local water scores.
In the New Orleans metro area, here’s how water systems fared on the LDH scoring system:
- New Orleans Algiers Water Works: B.
- New Orleans Carrollton Water Works: C.
- Three of Jefferson Parish’s water systems scored an A, while Westwego scored a C.
- Plaquemines Parish scored A's and B's, but an F in Port Sulphur.
- St. Bernard scored a B.
- On the Northshore, scores are available for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes.
- The rest of the state’s water systems can be reviewed on the LDH site.
What they measure: The letter grades look at seven different factors, including water quality violations, infrastructure, contaminants and operations.
- The letter grades also consider organizational management concerns like customer satisfaction and financial stability.
Flashback: The state began grading its water systems after the Louisiana State Legislature passed new rules in 2021, requiring a statewide review.
What’s next: Moving forward, LDH will update its scores annually on May 1.
