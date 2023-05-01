33 mins ago - Food and Drink

Chocolate Hubig's Pies will be widely available week of May 8

Chelsea Brasted

Chocolate Hubig's Pies will be widely available the week of May 8. Photo: Courtesy of Hubig's Pies

If you heard news that the chocolate Hubig’s Pies were back this weekend, but couldn’t actually find one, you’re not alone: The flavor isn’t quite back yet, but will be within a matter of days.

Driving the news: Hubig’s is slowly rolling out the return of its core hand pie flavors, with apple and lemon already available in all distribution spots. Chocolate joins the lineup the week of May 8.

  • Coconut, peach and pineapple will follow, but there’s no ETA available, Hubig’s Pies co-owner Drew Ramsey tells Axios.

What he’s saying: “It all depends on availability of the stuff we make [each flavor] with, and the successful trial run,” Ramsey says. “The good news of our successful chocolate trial run has evidently gotten ahead of the availability of our pies.”

  • The chocolate trial run went out the door last week, with another trial landing on some shelves this week. Whose shelves those will be depends on the distributor, Ramsey says.
  • Fear not: Chocolate will be a regular flavor.

Flashback: The factory that stamped out New Orleans’ beloved hand pies burned down in 2012.

  • It took years before the company was able to return, finally doing so to great fanfare — and delicious appreciation — in 2022.
