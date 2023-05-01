Chocolate Hubig's Pies will be widely available week of May 8

Chocolate Hubig's Pies will be widely available the week of May 8. Photo: Courtesy of Hubig's Pies

If you heard news that the chocolate Hubig’s Pies were back this weekend, but couldn’t actually find one, you’re not alone: The flavor isn’t quite back yet, but will be within a matter of days.

Driving the news: Hubig’s is slowly rolling out the return of its core hand pie flavors, with apple and lemon already available in all distribution spots. Chocolate joins the lineup the week of May 8.

Coconut, peach and pineapple will follow, but there’s no ETA available, Hubig’s Pies co-owner Drew Ramsey tells Axios.

What he’s saying: “It all depends on availability of the stuff we make [each flavor] with, and the successful trial run,” Ramsey says. “The good news of our successful chocolate trial run has evidently gotten ahead of the availability of our pies.”

The chocolate trial run went out the door last week, with another trial landing on some shelves this week. Whose shelves those will be depends on the distributor, Ramsey says.

Fear not: Chocolate will be a regular flavor.

Flashback: The factory that stamped out New Orleans’ beloved hand pies burned down in 2012.