Chocolate Hubig's Pies will be widely available week of May 8
If you heard news that the chocolate Hubig’s Pies were back this weekend, but couldn’t actually find one, you’re not alone: The flavor isn’t quite back yet, but will be within a matter of days.
Driving the news: Hubig’s is slowly rolling out the return of its core hand pie flavors, with apple and lemon already available in all distribution spots. Chocolate joins the lineup the week of May 8.
- Coconut, peach and pineapple will follow, but there’s no ETA available, Hubig’s Pies co-owner Drew Ramsey tells Axios.
What he’s saying: “It all depends on availability of the stuff we make [each flavor] with, and the successful trial run,” Ramsey says. “The good news of our successful chocolate trial run has evidently gotten ahead of the availability of our pies.”
- The chocolate trial run went out the door last week, with another trial landing on some shelves this week. Whose shelves those will be depends on the distributor, Ramsey says.
- Fear not: Chocolate will be a regular flavor.
Flashback: The factory that stamped out New Orleans’ beloved hand pies burned down in 2012.
- It took years before the company was able to return, finally doing so to great fanfare — and delicious appreciation — in 2022.
