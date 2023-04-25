You can tell a lot about a place by its trash, and recent survey data examining the state of Louisiana's litter says we're really into Budweiser, Busch and Miller Lite.

Driving the news: Keep Louisiana Beautiful released initial findings of a survey, revealing not only the top three brands of the state's litter, but additional data that could help shape litter abatement programs.

The three beer brands hold the No. 1, 2 and 3 spots, respectively.

By the numbers: The survey revealed that Louisiana roadways are clogged with about 143.8 million pieces of litter.

Louisiana litter also showed higher percentages of pieces of Styrofoam ice chests and plastic bags for ice, likely a result of the state's penchant for outdoor recreation, Keep Louisiana Beautiful executive director Susan Russell tells Axios.

Tobacco products, like cigarette butts, lighters and packaging, made up 24.5% of litter, followed by beverage containers at 13.7% and construction debris at 10.8%.

By material, plastic is Louisiana's No. 1 source of litter at 43%.

How they did it: Looking for ways to tackle the state's litter problem, Keep Louisiana Beautiful hired a consultant-led team to conduct the survey.

The team collected and reviewed litter at 137 sites across every parish.

Ultimately, the team surveyed 616,500 square feet of public roadways between December and January.

What's next: The full survey results, which will include current cleaning costs, public attitudes about litter and a review of what other states are doing to combat litter, will be released this summer.