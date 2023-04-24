Ha Sizzle goes viral as Frank Ocean's twerking "security guard"
There was a lot of news to come out of New Orleans-raised Frank Ocean’s controversial Coachella debut, but perhaps the most fun moment was when a "security" guard was caught on camera twerking.
Why it matters: That dancer was none other than New Orleans' own Ha Sizzle.
"That night was amazing 🤩 and yes 👍🏿 we fooled everyone to thinking the King of Bounce was security," Ha Sizzle tells Axios in an email.
A slew of viral videos shows someone beyond the Coachella barricades during Ocean's performance, wearing an all-black outfit with the word "SECURITY" emblazoned across his shoulders.
- The beat drops, and Ha Sizzle lets it rip.
How it happened: Frank Ocean specifically reached out to Ha Sizzle to bring some New Orleans flavor to the Coachella performance, Ha Sizzle says.
- "It’s been amazing 🤩 watching the world 🌎 enjoy my famous dance, the Swiggle Wiggle," he says.
