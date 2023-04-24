Ha Sizzle goes viral as Frank Ocean's twerking "security guard"

Videos of Ha Sizzle went viral after Frank Ocean's controversial Coachella debut. Photo: Courtesy of Moon Rise Entertainment

There was a lot of news to come out of New Orleans-raised Frank Ocean’s controversial Coachella debut, but perhaps the most fun moment was when a "security" guard was caught on camera twerking.

Why it matters: That dancer was none other than New Orleans' own Ha Sizzle.

"That night was amazing 🤩 and yes 👍🏿 we fooled everyone to thinking the King of Bounce was security," Ha Sizzle tells Axios in an email.

A slew of viral videos shows someone beyond the Coachella barricades during Ocean's performance, wearing an all-black outfit with the word "SECURITY" emblazoned across his shoulders.

The beat drops, and Ha Sizzle lets it rip.

How it happened: Frank Ocean specifically reached out to Ha Sizzle to bring some New Orleans flavor to the Coachella performance, Ha Sizzle says.