2023 hurricane season could see 13 named storms

In an early outlook, climate researchers at Colorado State University predict the Atlantic hurricane season will churn out 13 named storms.

Driving the news: In its report, the CSU team called its outlook "slightly below-average."

Yes, but: Expect the predictions to change. "Given the conflicting signals between a potentially robust El Niño and an anomalously warm tropical and subtropical Atlantic, the team stresses that there is more uncertainty than normal with this outlook," the CSU report says.

Flashback: The 2022 season produced 14 named storms, with none making landfall in Louisiana, but the story was quite different in 2021, which produced 21 named storms, including Hurricane Ida.

Zoom in: The CSU report for 2023 says Orleans Parish has a 33% chance of seeing a named storm make landfall within 50 miles. That prediction jumps to 39% for Jefferson Parish and 45% for Plaquemines Parish.

What's next: Additional forecasts are expected later this season from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, among others.

💭 Our thought bubble: Axios climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman writes ... With NOAA's issuance of an El Niño watch Thursday, it's becoming more likely that this cycle in the tropical Pacific Ocean would impact the Atlantic hurricane season.

Typically, El Niño years tend to see fewer tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic, due to an increase in upper level winds that can tear storms apart.

But El Niño might not have as much of an effect in this region as water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have been running much above average.

