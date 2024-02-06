Amid housing crisis, Miami millennials live with parents
A little more than 23% of Miami's millennials lived with their parents in 2022, the latest census figures show.
- That's compared with the national average of 15.8%.
Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs.
- The number of Americans aged 25–34 living at home has jumped over 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.
Zoom in: Miami-Dade County has been battling an ongoing affordability crisis, leading the city and school district to consider affordable and workforce housing plans.
- In October, the RealtyHop Affordability Index named Miami as the least affordable housing market in the country, ahead of Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey.
- Hialeah ranked fourth, ahead of New York City.
- Even before the pandemic began, Miami natives were being priced out of the city. Since 2020, it's only gotten worse.
Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials from buying homes, often with family help.
- Nearly 55% of millennials (those aged 27–42) owned a home in 2023, up from 52% in 2022, according to a new Redfin report.
- Meanwhile, for adults in Gen Z (those aged 19–26), the homeownership rate stagnated at just over 26%.
What we're watching: Those who move out might find rent is a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago, even as price increases slowed last year.
- It's one reason why renters are feeling badly about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.
