Data: U.S. Census via IPUMS; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

A little more than 23% of Miami's millennials lived with their parents in 2022, the latest census figures show.

That's compared with the national average of 15.8%.

Why it matters: Younger people are increasingly struggling to swing high housing costs.

The number of Americans aged 25–34 living at home has jumped over 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.

Zoom in: Miami-Dade County has been battling an ongoing affordability crisis, leading the city and school district to consider affordable and workforce housing plans.

In October, the RealtyHop Affordability Index named Miami as the least affordable housing market in the country, ahead of Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey.

Hialeah ranked fourth, ahead of New York City.

Even before the pandemic began, Miami natives were being priced out of the city. Since 2020, it's only gotten worse.

Reality check: Plunging affordability hasn't stopped some millennials from buying homes, often with family help.

Nearly 55% of millennials (those aged 27–42) owned a home in 2023, up from 52% in 2022, according to a new Redfin report.

Meanwhile, for adults in Gen Z (those aged 19–26), the homeownership rate stagnated at just over 26%.

What we're watching: Those who move out might find rent is a lot more expensive than it was a few years ago, even as price increases slowed last year.

It's one reason why renters are feeling badly about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

Go deeper: Multigenerational living is up 1 million households in last decade, here's which states