Miami is still working from home

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Axios

It's been nearly four years since the pandemic hit, and many of us are still working from home — which is having a direct impact on Miami's commercial real estate market.

Driving the news: About 15% of workers in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area said they worked from home in 2022, according to a U.S. Census survey released in Sept.

That is in line with the national average (15%) and down just slightly from the 16% of locals who said they worked from home in 2021.

Why it matters: Workers in America's biggest, most competitive cities aren't giving up the flexibility and savings — in both time and gas money — of working from home, Axios' Sam Baker and Simran Parwani report.

"Work is no longer a place," Florida commercial real estate advisor Chelsea Drinkard told Axios Tampa Bay. "Work is now a verb."

Zoom in: Some Miami employers are downsizing workplaces as they figure out return-to-office policies, according to a recent report from real estate firm Avison Young.

Between the lines: Donna Abood, principal and managing director at Avison Young's Miami office, tells Axios that most companies expected the work-from-home phenomenon to be a short-term byproduct of the pandemic.

"Few expected their workers to refrain from coming back to the office after the pandemic was over," Abood said.

Yes, but: The number of lease transactions remains "robust" and office developers are still bullish on the local market, per the report.

By the numbers: Miami had 331 office lease transactions in Q2, just below the five-year quarterly average of 347.

Miami has nearly 2 million square feet of office space under development, the report found.

Asking rates for local office rentals surged 10% compared to 2022.

What they're saying: Office space is still vital for many companies, Drinkard told Axios Tampa Bay.

Younger workers who graduated during the pandemic lack professional development skills and are seeking in-person mentorship, Drinkard said.

"They don't know how to have a conversation in person or shake someone's hand. Zoom doesn't directly replace popping your head in to ask your supervisor a question, grabbing lunch together, walking in and saying hi to people."

Top places to work remotely in Miami

👋 Martin here! I've been working from home since the early days of COVID-19 in 2020.

Quick take: At first, I loved the convenience of working remotely and not having to commute for up to two hours every day.

But I miss sharing an office with my coworkers: swapping story pitches, receiving mentorship and rushing to file on deadline.

Not to mention the feeling of connection to the community when you're driving to and from work everyday, observing how Miami is changing before your eyes.

One solution: Working from coffee shops can occasionally be a great way to force yourself out of the work-from-home bubble and get that face-to-face interaction.

Time Out Market in South Beach used to be my go-to spot but they closed in June — and I moved — so I'm in need of a new hangout.

Here are a few places, recommended by both The Infatuation and Miami New Times, that I'm going to try next:

☕️ Panther Coffee in Little Haiti: Great coffee, lots of space and a chill vibe should make this Panther Coffee location perfect for getting work done.

5934 NW 2nd Ave. Open 7am–5pm Monday–Wednesday and 7am–11pm Thursday–Sunday.

📚 Books & Books in Coral Gables: Hang out in the open-air courtyard or indoor cafe, and munch on pastries between Zoom meetings.

This is, naturally, a great spot to read, but I'd love to try it out for a daylong shift.

265 Aragon Ave. Open Monday–Tuesday 10am–8pm, Wednesday–Saturday 10am–10pm and Sunday 11am–7pm.

💳 Capital One Café in the Gables: An abundance of charging ports, coworking spaces and free WiFi are available at this bank-run coffee shop, one of 50 across the U.S.

You don't need to be a Capital One cardholder to work here, but members do get discounts.

50 Miracle Mile. Open Monday–Tuesday and Thursday–Saturday 8am–6pm, Wednesday 8am–4pm and Saturday 9am–5pm.

