53 mins ago - Food and Drink

South Florida loves Häagen-Dazs

Deirdra Funcheon
Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain. Data: Yelp, Axios research; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Häagen-Dazs is the most common ice cream chain across the Miami metro area, with Cold Stone Creamery and Dairy Queen as runners-up.

  • That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.

Between the lines: For more unique flavors and fun experiences, we recommend:

  • Dasher & Crank: Try the Ube Macapuno, made with Filipino purple yams, when in Wynwood.
  • Cream Parlor: Old-fashioned shop with treats like a "Brownie Mountain of Deliciousness."
  • Salt & Straw: Home to imaginative, gourmet flavors like The Salty Donut Guava and Cheese, with locations in Wynwood, Cocowalk and Lincoln Road.
  • Azucar: This "farm-to-cone" Calle Ocho institution uses fresh mango and mamey.
  • Taiwan Ice: Ice cream rolls in North Miami, with a cute manga twist.
  • Wonderfruits: Artisan, handmade popsicles at Bayside Marketplace.
  • Barton G.: For a giant — and we do meant giant — cone on Miami Beach.

The big picture: Dairy Queen is the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties — people really like their Blizzards.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more