South Florida loves Häagen-Dazs
Häagen-Dazs is the most common ice cream chain across the Miami metro area, with Cold Stone Creamery and Dairy Queen as runners-up.
- That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.
Between the lines: For more unique flavors and fun experiences, we recommend:
- Dasher & Crank: Try the Ube Macapuno, made with Filipino purple yams, when in Wynwood.
- Cream Parlor: Old-fashioned shop with treats like a "Brownie Mountain of Deliciousness."
- Salt & Straw: Home to imaginative, gourmet flavors like The Salty Donut Guava and Cheese, with locations in Wynwood, Cocowalk and Lincoln Road.
- Azucar: This "farm-to-cone" Calle Ocho institution uses fresh mango and mamey.
- Taiwan Ice: Ice cream rolls in North Miami, with a cute manga twist.
- Wonderfruits: Artisan, handmade popsicles at Bayside Marketplace.
- Barton G.: For a giant — and we do meant giant — cone on Miami Beach.
The big picture: Dairy Queen is the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties — people really like their Blizzards.
