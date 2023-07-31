South Florida loves Häagen-Dazs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties were awarded to the more nationally popular chain. Data: Yelp, Axios research; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Häagen-Dazs is the most common ice cream chain across the Miami metro area, with Cold Stone Creamery and Dairy Queen as runners-up.

That's according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.

Between the lines: For more unique flavors and fun experiences, we recommend:

The big picture: Dairy Queen is the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties — people really like their Blizzards.