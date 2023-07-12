Student loan relief ending for at least 1.6 million Floridians

Data: Federal Student Aid; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

At least 1.6 million Floridians are bracing for student loan debt payments to resume in October for the first time since the pandemic began.

Why it matters: Americans with student loan debt tend to be younger and make lower incomes. They're spending a higher share of their income already, so an additional monthly payment will hurt, Axios Markets reporter Emily Peck writes.

Catch up fast: The Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's debt relief plan in late June, which would have forgiven up to $10,000 in loans for borrowers making under $125,000 per year or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

Zoom in: Floridians owe more than $100 million in student loan debt, with the average borrower owing about $38,000 — fifth in the U.S. in both categories, according to the Education Data Initiative.

What's next: For now, student loans begin accruing interest again starting Sept. 1.

