Fourth of July fireworks in Miami
Praise the ghost of George Washington: We're free to celebrate America's independence by eating hot dogs and arepas instead of blood sausage, pudding and this thing.
What's happening: Here's where you can find Fourth of July fireworks Tuesday, all of which start at 9pm unless otherwise stated:
💥 City of Miami: Fourth of July Celebration at Bayfront Park.
💥 Miami Beach: The Fire on the Fourth party includes rock climbing, roller skating and a concert, followed by a drone/fireworks show, at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.
- There's also an Independence Day celebration at Lummus Park with a classical music concert starting at 8:30pm, followed by fireworks at 9pm.
💥 Hialeah: This massive celebration includes performances from Lenier, Ricky Valido and Marlon Fernandez at Milander Park.
💥 Doral: Party for city residents only at Trump National Resort, with fireworks at 9:20pm.
💥 South Miami: Festivities at Palmer Park.
💥 Homestead: The "Race to the 4th" party has food, rides and fireworks at Homestead Miami Speedway.
💥 Coconut Grove: A drone show and classical music from the Miami Symphony Orchestra at Peacock Park, beginning at 7:30pm.
💥 Aventura: A drone show and fireworks display along Country Club Drive.
💥 Broward County: A day-long Independence Day celebration capped off with a Flo Rida performance and fireworks display on Fort Lauderdale Beach.
The intrigue: Places like Salt Lake City are replacing fireworks with drone shows because of the fire risk, air pollution and noise.
- Drones can operate quietly and be programmed to do complex choreography.
- Miami Beach has been experimenting with them on the Fourth and during the December holiday season.
📬 What do you think? Should South Florida cities make the switch? Email [email protected] to let us know.
