Fourth of July fireworks in Miami

Deirdra Funcheon

Fireworks over Miami Beach last year. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Praise the ghost of George Washington: We're free to celebrate America's independence by eating hot dogs and arepas instead of blood sausage, pudding and this thing.

What's happening: Here's where you can find Fourth of July fireworks Tuesday, all of which start at 9pm unless otherwise stated:

💥 City of Miami: Fourth of July Celebration at Bayfront Park.

💥 Miami Beach: The Fire on the Fourth party includes rock climbing, roller skating and a concert, followed by a drone/fireworks show, at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.

  • There's also an Independence Day celebration at Lummus Park with a classical music concert starting at 8:30pm, followed by fireworks at 9pm.

💥 Hialeah: This massive celebration includes performances from Lenier, Ricky Valido and Marlon Fernandez at Milander Park.

💥 Doral: Party for city residents only at Trump National Resort, with fireworks at 9:20pm.

💥 South Miami: Festivities at Palmer Park.

💥 Homestead: The "Race to the 4th" party has food, rides and fireworks at Homestead Miami Speedway.

💥 Coconut Grove: A drone show and classical music from the Miami Symphony Orchestra at Peacock Park, beginning at 7:30pm.

💥 Aventura: A drone show and fireworks display along Country Club Drive.

💥 Broward County: A day-long Independence Day celebration capped off with a Flo Rida performance and fireworks display on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The intrigue: Places like Salt Lake City are replacing fireworks with drone shows because of the fire risk, air pollution and noise.

  • Drones can operate quietly and be programmed to do complex choreography.
  • Miami Beach has been experimenting with them on the Fourth and during the December holiday season.

