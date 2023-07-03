Fourth of July fireworks in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fireworks over Miami Beach last year. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Praise the ghost of George Washington: We're free to celebrate America's independence by eating hot dogs and arepas instead of blood sausage, pudding and this thing.

What's happening: Here's where you can find Fourth of July fireworks Tuesday, all of which start at 9pm unless otherwise stated:

💥 City of Miami: Fourth of July Celebration at Bayfront Park.

💥 Miami Beach: The Fire on the Fourth party includes rock climbing, roller skating and a concert, followed by a drone/fireworks show, at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.

There's also an Independence Day celebration at Lummus Park with a classical music concert starting at 8:30pm, followed by fireworks at 9pm.

💥 Hialeah: This massive celebration includes performances from Lenier, Ricky Valido and Marlon Fernandez at Milander Park.

💥 Doral: Party for city residents only at Trump National Resort, with fireworks at 9:20pm.

💥 South Miami: Festivities at Palmer Park.

💥 Homestead: The "Race to the 4th" party has food, rides and fireworks at Homestead Miami Speedway.

💥 Coconut Grove: A drone show and classical music from the Miami Symphony Orchestra at Peacock Park, beginning at 7:30pm.

💥 Aventura: A drone show and fireworks display along Country Club Drive.

💥 Broward County: A day-long Independence Day celebration capped off with a Flo Rida performance and fireworks display on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The intrigue: Places like Salt Lake City are replacing fireworks with drone shows because of the fire risk, air pollution and noise.

Drones can operate quietly and be programmed to do complex choreography.

Miami Beach has been experimenting with them on the Fourth and during the December holiday season.

📬 What do you think? Should South Florida cities make the switch? Email [email protected] to let us know.