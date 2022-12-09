Miami Beach is hosting a holiday drone show

Sky Elements will bring these colorful drones to South Beach this weekend. Photo: Sky Elements/Courtesy of City of Miami Beach

First, it was the Fourth of July. Now, it's Christmas.

What's happening: Colorful drone shows have been growing in popularity across South Florida as an alternative to fireworks — and now Miami Beach is testing its own high-tech festivities for the winter holidays.

Details: Miami Beach — which boasted both drones and fireworks on July 4 — plans to light up the South Beach sky with a holiday-themed drone show Saturday at 7pm.

The 10-minute display at Ocean Drive and 12th Street is free to the public.

The intrigue: The city isn't paying for it, either. The vendor, Sky Elements, is using it as a rehearsal for another holiday drone show it's doing somewhere else, Lissette Arrogante, the city's director of tourism and culture, told Axios in an email.

What they're saying: Arrogante said drone shows offer audiences unique, state-of-the-art entertainment.

But the city doesn't have plans to replace fireworks with drone shows at other holiday celebrations, Arrogante said.

Pro tip: Get there early if you don't want to miss the show. The city says it starts "promptly" at 7pm.