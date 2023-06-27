The estimated cost of a wedding in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro is $33,000, up 8.2% from 2019 to 2022, per The Knot.

What's happening: Almost every aspect of planning, hosting and attending weddings is getting pricier. Guests are even going into wedding debt.

The big picture: The pandemic halted travel and get-togethers, but weddings have come roaring back with bigger budgets, longer guest lists and grander ideas, Axios' Erica Pandey and Carly Mallenbaum report.

By the numbers: The cost of weddings in the Miami area is significantly higher than the national average, which ticked up from $28,000 in 2022 to $29,000 in 2023, according to the wedding planning website Zola.

What's happening: Inflation and high demand are driving up the price of everything from music to flowers to makeup.

77% of wedding vendors surveyed in a recent study said they'd be raising their rates in 2023, CNBC reports.

On top of that, social media has infiltrated the wedding planning process — and more and more couples feel pressure to spend big to make their events pop.

They're splurging on details like doughnut walls, custom cocktail napkins, and champagne towers.

"We're just really inundated with images of wedding possibilities," says Landis Bejar, a New York therapist who specializes in talking to couples and wedding guests.

"Maybe 15 years ago, if you got engaged you got a couple of bridal magazines. Now, a quick Google search can turn into six hours of wedding research. It's analysis paralysis."

The stakes: Pricey weddings aren't just burdening couples.

40% of people who've gone to weddings in the past five years have gone into debt to be there, per a recent LendingTree survey.

That jumps to 62% if they were also in the bridal party — which comes with additional obligations, like showers and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Trend to watch: One wedding cost that's declining is attire for the groom.

That's because grooms are increasingly opting for a more casual outfit than tuxedos, Kirsten Francis, director of global insights at The Knot, tells Axios.

What's next: The U.S. wedding services business is booming as a result of the rush — growing 10% in 2022 to $71 billion, according to research firm IBISWorld.