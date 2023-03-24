University of Miami basketball players make bank in NIL deals

Haley Cavinder #14 and Hanna Cavinder #15 celebrate after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on March 20. Photo: Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Some University of Miami hoops players will take the court Friday as some of the highest-earning student-athletes in the country, according to On3's valuation rankings for men's and women's college basketball players.

Driving the news: UM's No. 9-seed women's team and No. 5 men's team are both making Sweet 16 appearances Friday.

The women's team plays No. 4 Villanova at 2:30pm, while the men's plays No. 1 Houston at 7:15pm.

State of play: Since NCAA rules began allowing student-athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses (NIL) in July 2021, student-athletes have raked in NIL earnings based on their on-field performance, social media influence and overall exposure, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.

The intrigue: Miami's Haley and Hanna Cavinder — twins who amassed 4.4 million followers on their shared TikTok account during the pandemic — are the two highest-earning female basketball players, per rankings by On3, which compiles data on college sports.

Their valuations are pegged at $851,000 each.

Zoom in: The twins have deals with Boost Mobile, Leaf trading cards, Victoria's Secret Pink, Intuit TurboTax and more.

A deal they inked this week with artificial intelligence company Caktus AI drew controversy, as the software is designed to help students automate writing assignments.

They were also recently at the center of the first-ever NIL infraction stemming from their recruitment as transfers from Fresno State, but only Miami's program and coach were sanctioned.

Meanwhile, players on the UM men's team have also made a splash in NIL deals.

Nijel Pack transferred from Kansas State to Miami, where he received a two-year, $800,000 deal from LifeWallet, a company led by outspoken UM supporter and local lawyer John Ruiz.

Teammate Isaiah Wong also has a $100,000 LifeWallet deal.

The big picture: Across the NCAA, men's (20.6% of all compensation) and women's (10.2%) basketball players have earned nearly one-third of all NIL money since its July 2021 launch, per Opendorse. That's by far the most of any sport outside of football (55.1%), which dominates.

Brands account for over 80% of NIL deals but just 37% of compensation, with payments from wealthy donors (i.e., boosters or collectives) comprising more than 60% of all NIL money.

That discrepancy is at the heart of what will shape NIL in year three and beyond, as it is boosters — not brands — who keep the NCAA up at night with their potential to turn NIL into a de facto pay-for-play system.

