What to know as UM women's basketball heads to the Sweet Sixteen

The University of Miami women's basketball team is headed to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in over 30 years.

Driving the news: The Hurricanes upset the No. 1-ranked Indiana Hoosiers 70-68 on a go-ahead score with seconds to go Monday night.

UM plays No. 4 Villanova next on Friday.

Zoom in: Miamians should be beaming with pride that both UM teams are still dancing in the NCAA Tournament (the men's team beat Indiana Sunday to advance to the Sweet Sixteen).

But if you haven't been following, here are a few things to know to look smart at the next watch party.

Twinning: Guard Haley Cavinder — one half of the TikTok famous Cavinder Twins duo — had a viral moment late in the Indiana game when she shushed the Hoosiers crowd after putting Miami up two with clutch free throws.

Haley and her sister Hanna were among the first college basketball players to sign a brand deal after the NCAA loosened its rules on player compensation, and they've earned at least $1.7 million through partnerships, per Forbes.

The social media sensations also got caught up in an NCAA investigation into their recruitment to the school that resulted in sanctions against the University of Miami, but not against them personally.

After the game Monday, the twins told their critics to "keep talking, we don't care" when asked about how the brand deals could impact team chemistry.

Nail biters: The Hurricanes came back in the NCAA Tournament opener against Oklahoma State after being down as many as 17 points. They ended up winning 62-61.

Their total margin of victory in their two first March Madness games (three points) is tied for second lowest in tournament history, per ESPN.

Team effort: Haley Cavinder led UM in scoring this season with 12.6 points per game – narrowly ahead of forward Destiny Harden’s 12.1 average.