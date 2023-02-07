More people are moving to Miami
More people are moving to Miami than most major metro areas in the U.S.
What's happening: Miami experienced the largest increase in people moving in from before the pandemic.
- We saw gains of nearly 60% in 2022 compared with 2019, per a new report from the National Association of Realtors.
The big picture: People aren't moving to big city centers like they used to, even as employers ramp up calls to return to the office, Axios' Sami Sparber writes.
Why it matters: Affordability is still drawing folks to less dense and cheaper areas, particularly those in the booming Sun Belt.
Driving the news: The report showed that major metro areas like New York, San Francisco and Chicago saw more people leaving than moving in.
- Instead, people fled to cities in Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
What they're saying: "Pre-pandemic, we had a different trend. People wanted to move to big city centers," Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of real estate research at the National Association of Realtors, tells Axios.
- More people are moving to those cities compared with 2021 but "we're not there yet," Evangelou says of metro areas regaining the population that fled.
Between the lines: Across the board, the report found, fewer people moved last year, continuing a trend from 2021.
- The report analyzed the U.S. Postal Service's change-of-address data to spot migration trends.
- Nearly 70% of U.S. ZIP codes posted fewer inbound moves in 2022 compared with 2021, according to the data.
- The slowdown has persisted as droves of people sought more space and cheaper cost of living during the pandemic.
