Data: NAR analysis of USPS data; Chart: Axios Visuals

More people are moving to Miami than most major metro areas in the U.S.

What's happening: Miami experienced the largest increase in people moving in from before the pandemic.

We saw gains of nearly 60% in 2022 compared with 2019, per a new report from the National Association of Realtors.

The big picture: People aren't moving to big city centers like they used to, even as employers ramp up calls to return to the office, Axios' Sami Sparber writes.

Why it matters: Affordability is still drawing folks to less dense and cheaper areas, particularly those in the booming Sun Belt.

Driving the news: The report showed that major metro areas like New York, San Francisco and Chicago saw more people leaving than moving in.

Instead, people fled to cities in Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.

What they're saying: "Pre-pandemic, we had a different trend. People wanted to move to big city centers," Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of real estate research at the National Association of Realtors, tells Axios.

More people are moving to those cities compared with 2021 but "we're not there yet," Evangelou says of metro areas regaining the population that fled.

Between the lines: Across the board, the report found, fewer people moved last year, continuing a trend from 2021.