Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Labelled counties have the largest change for those with population over 10k; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

The map above shows distinct migration to the West and Sunbelt during the pandemic, based on census figures out Thursday.

Why it matters: This race to the Rockies and Southwest in our work-from-anywhere world signals emerging powers in tech, business, politics, philanthropy — every dimension of life.

Two other accelerating trends detailed by the Census Bureau: