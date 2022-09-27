Miami-Dade area schools close as Ian soaks Florida

Many South Florida schools are closed through Thursday as Hurricane Ian is set to bring heavy wind and rain to the area before making landfall on the state's west coast.

What's happening: Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified to a Category 3 Tuesday, with a further ramp-up to Category 4 forecast through tonight and "catastrophic" winds and storm surge headed for the Florida peninsula, per the National Hurricane Center.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been placed under a tropical storm warning, meaning our area is expected to experience winds of 39-73 mph.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county is expecting 2-8 inches of rain through Thursday with risk of flooding and tropical storm winds starting Wednesday morning.

What's closed: Several schools, universities and government buildings will be closed in South Florida Wednesday.

Public school districts in Miami-Dade and Broward announced there would be no classes Wednesday or Thursday.

Miami-Dade College and Florida International University also announced classes would be canceled today.

Libraries, parks and court buildings will be closed in Miami-Dade, although some court hearings will proceed virtually, the Miami Herald reported. County buses and Miami International Airport will continue operating as normal.

Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Other announcements: Miami and Hialeah will not conduct waste pickups Wednesday.

Miami Beach trash pickup is suspended at multi-family or commercial properties; single-family and bulk pickup, and recycling will operate as normal.

Miami Beach residents can park their cars in public garages, away from flood-prone areas, through 8pm Thursday.

Miami Gardens express trolley service will not run Wednesday.

What they're saying: "While Miami-Dade is fortunate to be spared the worst of Hurricane Ian, I cannot stress enough that this storm reminds all of us that we are in the peak of hurricane season," Levine Cava said at a press conference Tuesday.

"Now is the time to make sure you and your family are prepared. Make sure you have a hurricane plan in place and that your hurricane kit is stocked."

Reminder: How to prep a hurricane kit