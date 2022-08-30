2 hours ago - Things to Do
How to prep a hurricane kit
You don't want to wait until a storm develops and supermarket shelves empty out to start preparing.
- Miami-Dade County has an exhaustive list of items to include in your hurricane kit.
Some notable supplies:
- Seven days' worth of non-perishable food and water (one gallon per person per day)
- Battery-powered radio or TV with extra batteries
- Cash
- Copies of important personal documents, like social security cards and insurance information
- Flashlight
- Hygiene products, hand sanitizer and medications
Of note: In case of an evacuation, you can look up your zone on the county website.
