How to prep a hurricane kit

Martin Vassolo
Customers browse near empty shelves at a Publix store in Miami ahead of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Photo: Jayme Gershen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

You don't want to wait until a storm develops and supermarket shelves empty out to start preparing.

Some notable supplies:

  • Seven days' worth of non-perishable food and water (one gallon per person per day)
  • Battery-powered radio or TV with extra batteries
  • Cash
  • Copies of important personal documents, like social security cards and insurance information
  • Flashlight
  • Hygiene products, hand sanitizer and medications

Of note: In case of an evacuation, you can look up your zone on the county website.

