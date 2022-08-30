How to prep a hurricane kit

You don't want to wait until a storm develops and supermarket shelves empty out to start preparing.

Miami-Dade County has an exhaustive list of items to include in your hurricane kit.

Some notable supplies:

Seven days' worth of non-perishable food and water (one gallon per person per day)

Battery-powered radio or TV with extra batteries

Cash

Copies of important personal documents, like social security cards and insurance information

Flashlight

Hygiene products, hand sanitizer and medications

Of note: In case of an evacuation, you can look up your zone on the county website.