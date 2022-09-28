At least two tornadoes have struck Florida after Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified on Tuesday night.

The big picture: The outer bands of Hurricane Ian spawned tornadoes along the east coast of Florida as it reached Category 3 intensity Tuesday and was forecast to ramp-up to a Category 4 Tuesday night.

Photo: Tom Pendas/TourHelicopter.com

Zoom in: One tornado in Broward County moved north toward Cooper City, prompting a warning from the National Weather Service to residents in Davie, Plantation and Lauderdale Lakes to take cover immediately, the Miami Herald reports.

About an hour later, another tornado was confirmed "very close" to the path of the first one, per the Miami Herald.

One of the tornadoes passed over North Perry Airport, causing significant damage to several aircrafts and hangars, according to Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

Photo: Tom Pendas/TourHelicopter.com

What they're saying: Tom Pendas from tourhelicopter.com told Axios in a phone interview he was "quite surprised" at the damage.