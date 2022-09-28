1 hour ago - Science
Tornadoes strike Florida as Hurricane Ian intensifies
At least two tornadoes have struck Florida after Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified on Tuesday night.
The big picture: The outer bands of Hurricane Ian spawned tornadoes along the east coast of Florida as it reached Category 3 intensity Tuesday and was forecast to ramp-up to a Category 4 Tuesday night.
Zoom in: One tornado in Broward County moved north toward Cooper City, prompting a warning from the National Weather Service to residents in Davie, Plantation and Lauderdale Lakes to take cover immediately, the Miami Herald reports.
- About an hour later, another tornado was confirmed "very close" to the path of the first one, per the Miami Herald.
- One of the tornadoes passed over North Perry Airport, causing significant damage to several aircrafts and hangars, according to Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.
What they're saying: Tom Pendas from tourhelicopter.com told Axios in a phone interview he was "quite surprised" at the damage.
- "We didn't think it was gonna be that substantial," he said.
- However, the team was prepared for the storm, so it could have been worse.