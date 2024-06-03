Indiana road rage shootings rise

The rate of road rage shootings in Indiana has risen over the past decade, far outpacing both the national average and most of the Midwest. Why it matters: In Indiana, 62% of all road rage incidents end in injury or death.

Driving the news: The rate of road rage shootings in Indiana per million people rose from 0.3 in 2014 to 2.5 last year, according to an analysis of Gun Violence Archive (GVA) data by the gun violence newsroom The Trace.

That is well above the national average of 1.4.

Looking at the entire decade, Indiana has the 3rd-highest road rage shooting rate in the Midwest (1.0) behind only Wisconsin (1.9) and Missouri (1.6).

Zoom in: The Indianapolis area saw several road rage incidents last month.

On May 1, 35-year-old Ryan Hawkins was shot during an incident on I-65 near Southport Road that ended in a fatal crash. Two people have been charged in connection to his death.

On May 19, one man was hospitalized and another man was arrested on felony charges after a road rage shooting near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Shelby Street in Fountain Square.

What they're saying: "We're sounding the alarm," Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine told WISH TV. "We've been talking about this for the last couple of years and talking about it isn't working. We need to bring more awareness to the dangers of engaging in road rage."

He added that in 2023, Indy area highways saw 230 incidents where guns were displayed in connection to road rage.

The big picture: The state numbers mirror an increase in highway shooting incidents nationwide — from 83 in 2014 to 456 in 2023, a 450% increase.

Stunning stat: "The number of road rage shootings tracked by GVA increased by an average of 23% each year over the past decade," The Trace reports.

Caveat: The GVA is a private nonprofit that produces a range of gun violence estimates based on police reports, government data, news stories and more.

Some incidents go unreported, so not every relevant episode is captured.

Between the lines: As the number of guns in circulation continues growing and many states — including Indiana — relax their gun control laws, it's possible that road rage incidents that otherwise would've been an exchange of middle fingers, colorful language or fists instead turn into shootouts.

What to look for: Indiana State Police say these are some of the signs of road rage.

Speeding and tailgating.

Swerving in and out of heavy traffic.

Cutting other drivers off.

Prolonged sounding of the horn.

What to do: If you encounter an angry driver, here are some tips from ISP and Progressive Insurance.

Remain calm, drive away from the aggressor by using a turn signal and allow them to pass.

Don't argue or make obscene gestures.

Keep your windows up and doors locked.

Call 911 if the situation escalates and provide details about the other vehicle, such as a description, license plate number and direction of travel.

Go to a police station if the person follows you. Don't go home.

