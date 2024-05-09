America's road rage shooting hotspots, mapped

Data: The Trace via Gun Violence Archive; Map: Axios Visuals Road rage shooting incidents have skyrocketed over the past decade, a new analysis finds, increasing from 83 nationally in 2014 to 456 in 2023 — a nearly 450% jump. The big picture: The findings, from an analysis of Gun Violence Archive (GVA) data from gun violence newsroom The Trace, mirror a broader increase in gun-related violence.

Zoom in: New Mexico (2.65 average shooting incidents per million people between 2014-2023), Wisconsin (1.94) and Tennessee (1.91) are the country's road rage shooting hotspots.

Texas (1.81), Washington, D.C., (1.78) and Arizona (1.74) are not far behind.

Stunning stat: "The number of road rage shootings tracked by GVA increased by an average of 23 percent each year over the past decade," The Trace reports.

Caveat: The GVA is a private non-profit that produces a range of gun violence estimates based on police reports, government data, news stories and more.

Some incidents go unreported, so not every relevant episode is captured.

Between the lines: As the number of guns in circulation continues growing and many states relax their gun control laws, it's possible that road rage incidents that otherwise would've been an exchange of middle fingers, colorful language or fists instead turn into shootouts.