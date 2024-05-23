Indianapolis, Indy Arts Council grants $1.5 million to local arts and culture orgs

Local organizations like the iibada Dance Company just got another burst of financial support. Photo: Courtesy of Indy Arts Council

A record 91 local arts and culture organizations have been awarded nearly $1.5 million from the city of Indianapolis' annual grants program administered by the Indy Arts Council. Why it matters: The program has been a key part of the city's support for arts and culture since 1987, and Indy Arts Council says organizations backed by the grants create activities that nearly 8 million residents and visitors enjoy each year.

"This year, each organization received multi-year awards to ensure stability and allow for future planning," said Nikki Kirk, director of community impact and strategic investment for Indy Arts Council.

Driving the news: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Big Car Collaborative, Eiteljorg Museum and GANGGANG were among the awarded organizations.

Grants ranged from $5,000 to $72,000.

What they're saying: "We are grateful for the city's investment in this program for the past 37 years," said Julie Goodman, Indy Arts Council president and CEO. "We appreciate their recognition of our fast-growing arts & culture sector through the 91 organizations funded this year, including the 63% of BIPOC-led organizations that got increases in funding."