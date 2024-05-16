The I Made Rock 'N' Roll Festival hits Indianapolis

Janelle Monáe and Gary Clark Jr. headline a lineup that also features Robert Randolph Band, Joy Oladokun, Meet Me @ The Altar and Inner Peace.
Festival activations include an enclosed A/V experience showing performances by legendary Black rock musicians, a rock history timeline and the chance to design your own overalls or thrifted denim jackets.
Why it matters: The event is billed as Indiana's first one-day Black rock festival, designed to honor the true origins of the genre.
What they're saying: "We are doing this to celebrate the significance of Black artistry in rock music, a sound with direct ties to the rhythm and blues of Black people," said Alan Bacon, GANGGANG co-founder. "This festival is about the longstanding presence of Black artists and authorship in rock 'n' roll as much as it is about racism, cultural appropriation and economic justice."