IMS President Doug Boles and Firehawk hang with the artists welcoming race fans to the city. Photo: Courtesy of Dan Axler

Welcome to Meet the Maker, a series dedicated to shining a spotlight on local creators of all kinds. Say hello to five Indiana artists who understand that May is more than just a month in Indianapolis. The inspo: The annual Welcome Race Fans collaboration between the Indy Arts Council and Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been connecting visual artists to the Indy 500 since 2016.

This year's artists were selected from a pool of 38 applicants and tasked with creating original pieces that will be displayed throughout the city this month.

The artists: Anna Afshar is a watercolor, oils and acrylic artist who challenges herself to bring moments in her mind to life.

Miracle Hall, known as Ratat Rayay, is a painter who uses bold strokes to challenge conventional beauty while highlighting the beauty in diversity.

Lindsey Lord is a multimedia artist who says motherhood, memories and nature are at the center of her creative process.

Jaylei Marie Osting is an abstract painter who considers music the foundation of her art process and creates paintings that reflect what she sees while listening.

Carlos Sosa Pagán is a graphic designer who creates contemporary interpretations of Latin American cultural imagery with both hand-drawn and digital techniques.

What they're saying: "As thousands flock to IMS from across the globe, the Welcome Race Fans art is one of the first things they see, letting them know they're home, too," said IMS President Doug Boles.

Do you know a maker we should meet? Tell us all about them at [email protected].