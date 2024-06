Share on email (opens in new window)

Daniel Del Real and his piece "Mask of the Ages of Man." Photos: Courtesy of Daniel Del Real

Welcome to Meet the Maker, a series dedicated to shining a spotlight on local creators of all kinds. Meet Daniel Del Real, a Tijuana, Mexico-born, Indianapolis-based creative who developed a passion for artistic expression at an early age. The inspo: Del Real, curator at Global Village Welcome Center, says he works to incorporate his own understanding and appreciation for cultures into visuals and stories.

He considers "No Seas Concha," a soft sculpture that invites viewers to sit on it, his most important work.

What he's making now: Conversation. Del Real will be a featured speaker Thursday night during an Indy Arts Council hosted discussion with Mirror Indy's Amanda Kingbury and Jennifer Delgadillo about how to talk about yourself as a creative person.

The event starts at 6pm at Storefront Theatre of Indianapolis, 2416 E. 55th Place.

"I'll touch on how artists — and really anybody — can write an engaging biography easily by changing the way they think about their biography, and breaking it down," Del Real told Axios.

Check him out: On his website, Instagram or Facebook.

Do you know a maker we should meet? Tell us all about them at [email protected].