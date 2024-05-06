It's May, which can only mean one thing: scoping out the best bites for vegetarian race fans. Find last year's meatless tour de Speedway here.

Where to go: Mug-n-Bun, a classic with, blessedly, an ever-so-slightly modernized menu that allowed me to relive childhood memories of plastic trays hooked onto half-rolled down car windows and hot summers slurping root beer floats.

What to order: The Impossible burger. Get it topped with a perfect square of American cheese but skip the lettuce. It's shredded and will end up all over your car, no matter how hard you try.

The fries are classic crinkle cuts and you'll get way too many of them — perfect for sharing if you, like me, stick your dogs in the back seat and let them hang their heads out the windows to take in the drive-in smells.

Next time I'll pass on the broccoli bites, which are more fried broccoli-shaped hunks of cheese, holding together little bits of broccoli, than an actual vegetable.

Pro tip: Mug-n-Bun takes cards, but the wait staff can only take cash tips.

If you go: 5211 W. 10th St., Speedway