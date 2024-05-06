2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Trying the Impossible burger at Mug-n-Bun

A burger, fries and float on a tray on a car window.

Root beer float is a must. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

It's May, which can only mean one thing: scoping out the best bites for vegetarian race fans.

Where to go: Mug-n-Bun, a classic with, blessedly, an ever-so-slightly modernized menu that allowed me to relive childhood memories of plastic trays hooked onto half-rolled down car windows and hot summers slurping root beer floats.

What to order: The Impossible burger. Get it topped with a perfect square of American cheese but skip the lettuce. It's shredded and will end up all over your car, no matter how hard you try.

  • The fries are classic crinkle cuts and you'll get way too many of them — perfect for sharing if you, like me, stick your dogs in the back seat and let them hang their heads out the windows to take in the drive-in smells.
  • Next time I'll pass on the broccoli bites, which are more fried broccoli-shaped hunks of cheese, holding together little bits of broccoli, than an actual vegetable.

Pro tip: Mug-n-Bun takes cards, but the wait staff can only take cash tips.

If you go: 5211 W. 10th St., Speedway

  • Open 11am-9pm Sunday-Wednesday, 10:30am-9pm Thursday and 10:30am-9:30pm Friday and Saturday.
