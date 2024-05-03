Indianapolis weekend events: 500 Festival Mini Marathon, Cinco de Mayo and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This year will be the 48th running of the Indy Mini. Photo: Michael Hickey/WireImage

This is the weekend you've been working for, runners! Jogging the news: The 500 Festival Mini Marathon is Saturday morning, bringing roughly 20,000 people downtown to run out to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, lap 2.5 miles around the track and finish at Military Park.

There's a 5k, too!

Plus: The expo at the Indiana Convention Center continues 10am to 8pm Friday.

The other side: If you're looking to avoid the crowds, check the street closure maps before heading downtown.

💭 Our thought bubble: Kiss the bricks, runners! It's worth finishing a little slower.

Not your vibe? Here are our other suggestions for how to spend the weekend:

🛍️ Shop 'til you drop at the grand opening of The Shop's new location near Mass Ave, 10am to 8pm Friday.

IndyCar driver Conor Daly will be signing autographs in the store from 5:30-6:30pm.

⚾ Cheer on the Indians as they take on the Buffalo Bisons, 7pm Friday, and celebrate with fireworks after the game.

Tickets start at $13.

🩰 Watch a pair of star-crossed lovers meet their sorrowful end when the Indianapolis Ballet and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra perform Romeo and Juliet at Clowes Memorial Hall Friday and Saturday.

Tickets start at $15.

🖼️ Peruse neighborhood galleries, boutiques, restaurants and shops hosting art exhibits and live music for Broad Ripple's spring art walk, 2-6pm Saturday.

🎶 Enjoy the best of Afro-Caribbean culture, music, arts and food at Midwest Cultural Fest, 3pm Saturday at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Tickets start at $40.

🏇 Saddle up for the Kentucky Derby watch party at the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, with food, drinks, a live auction and, of course, horse racing.

Tickets are $15.

🎙️ Sing along with cover band Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press, 7pm Saturday at the HI-FI Annex.

Tickets are $25.

🪅 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Sunday at one of Indy's many bar crawls, taco parties and other events.