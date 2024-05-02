Carmel grants $1.24 million to local arts

Share on email (opens in new window)

Carmel's art scene gets a boost. Photo: Courtesy of City of Carmel

More than 20 local arts organizations have been awarded $1.2 million in funding from Carmel's 2024 arts grant program. Why it matters: Carmel's nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $42.7 million in economic activity in 2022 and supported 981 jobs.

Grants like these are also difference-makers to people like the creators featured in Axios Indianapolis' Meet The Maker series.

Driving the news: Carmel Jazz Festival, the Actors Theatre of Indiana and Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre were among the 23 organizations awarded this year.

This is the 21st year the city has provided financial support for local arts with more than $17.3 million in grants awarded since the program's inception in 2004.

What they're saying: "Without question, the artistic culture thriving in our city has profoundly enriched the lives of our residents, visitors and business community alike," said Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam.