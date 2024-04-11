3 hours ago - Things to Do

Meet the Maker: Artist Krista Darrow

headshot
Artist Krista Darrow

Krista Darrow and her piece called "Snow Spirits." Photos: Courtesy of Krista Darrow

Welcome to Meet the Maker, a series dedicated to shining a spotlight on local creators of all kinds.

Meet Krista Darrow, a Fishers-based artist with autism who captures nature's beauty with paint and canvas.

The inspo: Darrow, a member of Noblesville Creates and a recipient of the organization's 2019 emerging artist award, says she fell in love with art in kindergarten.

  • Her mother, Yuki, tells Axios that it started with her daughter sketching pictures of horses. She continues to embrace that passion today as a member of the Equine Arts Guild.
  • "I just love bringing all of the beautiful things I see in the world to life," Darrow said.

Zoom in: Darrow, 28, also works to set an example for other creators with disabilities. Her first exhibition in 2016 was an effort to raise awareness for the Special Olympics and the Agape Therapeutic Riding Center.

What she's making now: More paintings. And a lot of them, she said.

  • She is preparing for an exhibition in Japan this summer.

Check her out: On her Instagram or Facebook.

Do you know a maker we should meet? Tell us all about them at [email protected].

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more