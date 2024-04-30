Circle Centre Mall adds tenants amid change

Hendricks Commercial Properties, the Wisconsin-based developer behind Bottleworks, completed its purchase of the mall last week and will move forward with a $600 million plan to redevelop it.
These two businesses offer a glimpse at what's next for Circle Centre as Hendricks aims to turn the mall into a mixed-use space for housing, offices, entertainment and retail.
Driving the news: Hope Training Academy, a nonprofit that prepares students for tech-focused careers with training in information technology, networking, cybersecurity and game development, is moving into the space formerly occupied by Purdue Polytechnic High School in Circle Centre.
It will feature classrooms, an esports arena and a hands-on technology lab.
Classes are currently offered online and at Indiana Wesleyan University's northside campus.
The intrigue: Hope Training Academy founders Rick and Cara Barretto also recently opened Video Game Palooza on Level 3 of the mall.
All proceeds from the arcade are used to fund scholarships for Hope students.
Hope students can also work on the technical components of the games at a lab established in the arcade.
What they're saying: "I'm excited because now, this is a bigger platform," Rick Barretto told Axios. "Our mission is to help students. I don't care what your age is or what your background is. When students come in with a desire to learn or family to support, we just want to help them figure out what they love to do."