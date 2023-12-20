Share on email (opens in new window)

A development plan for Circle Centre would gut the interior stores and turn the middle of the property into an open-air walkway. Image: Courtesy of Hendricks Commercial Properties

Indianapolis is getting out of the urban indoor shopping mall business.

Driving the news: Hendricks Commercial Properties has agreed to acquire Circle Centre Mall early next year and gut it as part of a $600 million redevelopment project including housing, offices, entertainment and modern retail space, per the IBJ, which has the scoop.

Why it matters: Hendricks gets things done.

Its success on other projects instills confidence that Circle Centre will once again become a signature property after some false starts.

Context: The Wisconsin-based developer is behind the booming Bottleworks District on Mass Ave., including redevelopment of an old Coca-Cola bottling plant.

It also built IronWorks at Keystone, one of Indianapolis' most acclaimed apartment projects.

What they're saying: "Hendricks has a proven track record of innovation and creativity," Downtown Indy CEO Taylor Schaffer tells Axios. "It's incredible to think that in less than a decade, they have transformed a brownfield bus depot into the world-class destination that is Bottleworks."

"That same sort of visionary investment is exactly what Circle Centre needs."

State of play: Circle Centre, though profitable, is an increasingly vacant fortress spanning two blocks adjacent to downtown's biggest attractions.

Street-facing facades would be preserved in the Circle Centre Mall redevelopment. Image: Courtesy of Hendricks Commercial Properties

Details: Hendricks plans to demolish Circle Centre's interior corridor and replace the rows of empty stores with landscaped open-air spaces between Meridian and Illinois streets.

The historic street-facing facades would be preserved.

Plus: Hendricks wants to detach the glassy Artsgarden from the mall, creating a grand staircase on the southeast corner of Illinois and Washington streets.

What's first: The developer expects to start with a $100 million first phase on the south block, with a tentative completion scheduled for 2028, coinciding with the city's plan to make Georgia Street more pedestrian friendly.

Of note: The city and state are offering a combined $64 million in tax credits and forgivable loans, per the IBJ.

Flashback: Circle Centre opened in 1995, at almost the precise moment when enclosed shopping malls started to fade out of style.

After Nordstrom closed in 2011, most big-name stores slowly followed, with the pandemic delivering a knockout blow.

Simon Property Group, a former co-owner and manager, announced plans to add apartments or condos in 2015, but the idea fizzled.

Between the lines: A convoluted ownership structure with 17 stakeholders — some of whom were content with the mall's consistent profits — made consensus hard to find.

Meanwhile, the city owns the land and parking garages, which Hendricks also agreed to buy.

Mayor Joe Hogsett called the complex deal between the mall owners, Hendricks, the city and state a "monumental transformation" for downtown.

The bottom line: Developments on this scale fail often.